Synthetic Data: The new backbone of next gen cybersecurity

The field of cybersecurity is being reshaped by rapid advancements in automation, AI, and exponentially increasing data complexity. AI-based machine-learning systems protect an array of systems, including banking and energy infrastructure. However, these systems require training data that is typically limited by scarcity, fragmentation, and sensitivity. Log files containing attack information, traces of intrusions, and behavioural data related to insiders are often siloed or restricted, limiting the data available for defensive model development—whereas attackers have no such restrictions in acquiring data.

Synthetic data generation using generative AI is rapidly transforming this equation. Synthetic data produced using generative AI can generate large volumes of high fidelity data to model both attack and defence behaviours under simulated conditions. As a result, governments, organizations, and researchers can now develop, test, and verify cybersecurity models without compromising the integrity of real systems or exposing individuals’ personally identifiable information (PII). The impact of generative AI based synthetic data is the creation of a new policy relevant capability: a single technology that simultaneously supports innovation, collaboration, and regulation.

Why Synthetic Data Matters

Data Scarcity and Bias

Real cyberattacks are infrequent in defensive environments and often under reported. The KDDCup and NSL KDD datasets, historically used for training cyber defence models, are decades old and fail to reflect how modern multi vector attacks are distributed through the cloud. Artificial intelligence can help bridge this gap by creating large scale simulated attacks—traffic, lateral movement, zero day behaviours—to train models to detect new types of attacks and avoid over reliance on legacy patterns from past data.

Privacy and Compliance

Logs in cyberspace are often full of PII, proprietary network maps, and regulated data. Sharing them across organizations or borders risks violating privacy and export laws. Synthetic data enables secure data democratization: organizations can share statistically realistic datasets without revealing sensitive details, accelerating collaborative research among academia, government, and industry while complying with GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST frameworks.

Security Simulation and Stress Testing

Synthetic generative models can generate entire digital environments—from enterprise networks and IoT devices to user actions and adversary behaviours. Security operation centres (SOCs) use synthetic data to simulate a wide range of cyberattacks, including ransomware campaigns, cascading phishing attacks, or insider breaches, enabling repeated “cyber fire drills” to test threat detection and incident response capabilities.

Read More