How-the-india-us-deal-played-out-through-a-year-of-ups-and-downs

From February 2025, when India and the US decided to deepen trade ties, to 50 percent tariffs imposed on India to cutting the tariffs to 18 percent, it has been a year of ups and downs for two of the largest economies in the world. Here’s how the India-US trade relations have played out.

February 13, 2025: A joint statement by India and the US said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump agreed to deepen the US-India trade relationship. As per the statement, the leaders set a bold new goal to more than double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current over $191 billion

March 4, 2025: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Washington DC and held bilateral meetings with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

April 2, 2025: Trump announced an additional import duty of 26 percent (10 percent baseline tariff and 16 per cent reciprocal tariff) on Indian goods

April 9, 2025: The US suspended the 26 percent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods for 90 days (until July 9, 2025)

