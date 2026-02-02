Structural changes in customs, additional manufacturing measures and promoting India’s export competitiveness were at the centre of Union Budget for FY27.

The announcements address the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on the import of Indian goods, with duties going up to nearly 50 percent for certain sectors, including gems, jewellery, textile, marine and chemicals. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced sectoral measures for the impacted sectors.

“India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion. As a growing economy with expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable long-term investment,” the finance minister said in her Budget speech.

The announcements across sectors simplifying compliance were aimed at improving India’s share in the global trade.

