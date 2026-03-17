upGrad-Unacademy deal signals consolidation in India’s edtech ecosystem

On March 15, Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal posted on X, announcing that the company has signed a term sheet for upGrad to acquire Unacademy in a 100 percent share-swap deal. Founded by Ronnie Screwvala, the higher education and upskilling platform upGrad had been in discussions for several months to acquire SoftBank-backed Unacademy.

Although Munjal’s post mentioned that the valuation would not be disclosed until the transaction closes, it is noteworthy that the announcement comes not long after Munjal disclosed that Unacademy’s valuation had dropped below $500 million, down roughly 85 percent from its pandemic-era peak of $3.5 billion in 2021.

When the deal goes through, Munjal says that he will remain CEO of Unacademy and that he believes in upGrad's motto. “We share upGrad’s belief that ‘The Whole is bigger than the Sum of Parts’ and altogether we will impact students, learners and working professionals and build great products from K12 to Forever Learning,” the X post reads.

According to Yagnesh Sanghrajka, founder and managing partner, 247VC, this deal strengthens the outlook for consolidation and sheds light on the fact that it is becoming common among companies as surviving independently is becoming difficult for many single-segment edtech businesses. “The all-stock structure also reflects the current funding environment, where companies are more willing to merge, share equity and align with future growth rather than pursue expensive cash exits or upfront investments,” he says.

For Unacademy, this deal comes at a time when the company recently announced a refocus on its core business by exiting its company-operated offline centres and converting them into franchise partnerships. It also initiated the process of a Rs 50 crore employee stock ownership plan (Esop) buyback. Founded in 2015, Unacademy rose to become one of India’s most prominent edtech startups during the pandemic, as lockdowns pushed millions of students towards online learning platforms and test-preparation services. However, as classrooms and coaching institutes reopened after the pandemic, demand for purely online learning slowed down. In response, Unacademy moved to cut costs, lay off employees, and restructure parts of its business as it sought to streamline operations and focus on its core test-preparation segment.

Read More