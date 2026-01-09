Explainer: Why the upGrad–Unacademy deal collapsed

The collapse of acquisition talks between upGrad and Unacademy has brought into focus the challenges facing consolidation in India’s edtech sector, which is still grappling with a slowdown after the pandemic-fuelled boom.

Higher education and upskilling platform upGrad, founded by Ronnie Screwvala, had been in discussions for several months to acquire SoftBank-backed Unacademy in an all-stock transaction. The deal was expected to value Unacademy at around $300–400 million, according to multiple media reports.

This would have been one of the most significant consolidation moves in Indian edtech, combining UpGrad’s presence in higher education, study abroad and upskilling with Unacademy’s scale in online test preparation. Under the proposed structure, Unacademy’s investors were expected to receive a minority stake in upGrad, which was valuing itself at around $2–2.25 billion.

"Yes, we are not proceeding due to valuation differences. While we cannot comment on specific numbers, it is fair to say that we were unable to arrive at a mutually agreeable valuation,” Screwvala, co-founder, upGrad, said in a statement.

