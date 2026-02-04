Designing AI that keeps human decision-makers in mind

As artificial intelligence takes off, how do we efficiently integrate it into our lives and our work? Bridging the gap between promise and practice, Jann Spiess, an associate professor of operations, information, and technology at Stanford Graduate School of Business, is exploring how algorithms can be designed to most effectively support — rather than replace — human decision-makers.

This research is particularly pertinent as prediction machines are integrated into real-world applications. Mounting empirical evidence suggests that high-stakes decisions made with AI assistance are often no better than those made without it. From credit reports, where an overreliance on AI may lead to misinterpretation of risk scores, to social media, where models may depend on certain words to flag toxicity, leading to misclassifications — successful implementation lags behind the technology’s remarkable capabilities.

“We don’t have much work — yet — that takes design of the human-AI interface really seriously,” says Spiess, a faculty fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR). “Our debate about AI and the capabilities of AI is really misplaced, because it’s all about ‘Is the AI better than the human?’” he continues. “I think instead we should be asking, ‘What are the complementary uses of AI?’”

Today’s AI tends to prioritize capability, rather than usability, which creates a set of problems that lead users to make poor decisions. If users rely too heavily on an algorithm, for example, they may disregard relevant context or information that the algorithm may not know. On the other hand, if users perceive recommendations as rigid, overly complex, or irrelevant, they may dismiss them altogether, defaulting to their own judgment and forgoing any advantages algorithmic recommendations may provide. There’s also misinterpretation, which can occur if a user misunderstands how an algorithm arrives at its results or fails to realize the algorithm’s limitations but acts on its recommendation anyway.

A more thoughtful design for human-AI interaction, Spiess posits, recognizes how decision-makers respond to the recommendations algorithms provide. “The best algorithm is the one that takes into account how a human will interact with the information it provides,” he says.

