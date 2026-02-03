Air-india-grounds-dreamliner-after-pilot-flags-possible-defect-with-fuel-switch

Air India on Monday grounded one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft after a pilot reported abnormal behaviour involving an engine fuel control switch during a scheduled long haul flight from London to Bengaluru.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 with registration VT-ANX, was operating the London–Bengaluru sector on February 2 when the pilot reported that one of the fuel control switches did not appear to remain firmly locked in position. Citing sources, Reuters reported that the switch seemed to move if pushed down slightly, raising concerns about the integrity of its locking mechanism.

Following the report, Air India withdrew the aircraft from service and informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline said it had also initiated discussions with the aircraft manufacturer on an urgent basis.

“We are aware that one of our pilots has reported a possible defect on the fuel control switch of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft. After receiving this initial information, we have grounded the aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis. The matter has been communicated to the aviation regulator, DGCA,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Read More