The macroeconomic backdrop against which the Union Budget 2026 was presented on Sunday stands in stark contrast to that of earlier years. Global geopolitical dynamics have shifted sharply, with the world today in the midst of renewed hostilities. Ongoing conflicts, the rise of China, large trade imbalances, the significant debt burden of the US, and the resurgence of protectionist politics resulting in tariff tensions continue to cloud the global economic outlook and undermine policy certainty.

Paradoxically, against this turbulent global backdrop, India’s domestic economic fundamentals remain robust. The economy continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, with a healthy growth rate of 7 percent, supported by tempered inflation, strong foreign exchange reserves, and a resilient financial system. The primary areas of concern remain the external value of the domestic currency amid volatile global capital flows, as well as domestic employment and incomes. Buttressed by this economic resilience and shifting geopolitical dynamics, the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2026.

The recently concluded trade agreement with the European Union, the “mother of all deals”, which expands market access for Indian exporters, has further reinforced the need for domestic capacity enhancement. Accordingly, capacity building and backward linkages form a central pillar of the Union Budget. Export-oriented sectors such as textiles, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals have been prioritised through targeted incentives and infrastructure support to improve scale, efficiency, and global competitiveness, as well as greater substitution of inputs primarily from China. This policy strategy allows India to play out its stated geopolitical stance of multipolarity, instead of being ensconced in a single superpower camp of either the US or China.

The emphasis on capacity building rests on the edifice of Atmanirbhar Bharat (import substitution), with a renewed focus on the indigenisation of critical export inputs rather than continued import dependence. This emerges as one of the most important takeaways of the Union Budget.

