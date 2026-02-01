Training, trekking, medical hubs: FM puts tourism at centre of growth strategy

“The tourism sector has the potential to play a large role in employment generation, forex earnings and expanding the local economy,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget Speech presented at the Lok Sabha this morning. The announced budget has placed tourism, travel and hospitality at the centre of India’s growth strategy. With a clear shift towards experience-led, digitally enabled and regionally balanced tourism, the budget lays out an integrated roadmap spanning skilling, heritage conservation, medical tourism, eco-trails, and high-speed mobility corridors.

Some of the additions and upgrades for the Indian tourism sector in the budget include:

A pilot scheme for upskilling 10,000 guides in 20 iconic tourist sites through a standardised, high-quality 12-week training course in hybrid mode, in collaboration with an Indian Institute of Management.

Realising India’s potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experiences; and developing ecologically sustainable (i) Mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir; Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats. (ii) Turtle Trails along key nesting sites in the coastal areas of Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala; and (iii) Bird watching trails along the Pulikat lake in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Developing 15 archeological sites including Lothal, Dholavira, Rakhigarhi, Adichanallur, Sarnath, Hastinapur, and Leh Palace into vibrant, experiential cultural destinations.

Industry veterans view the focus on sustainable and experiential tourism, including the development of Himalayan trails and the strong policy thrust on the Northeast as a support for the growth of diverse tourism segments while enabling more balanced regional development. “These measures are expected to encourage longer stays, wider travel dispersal, and stronger demand for quality accommodation and services across Tier II and III markets,” says Nikhil Sharma, managing director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Sitharaman also announced the setting up of a National Institute of Hospitality by upgrading the existing National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, which will function as a bridge between academia, industry and the government. According to industry experts, the proposal to establish this institute is a timely step toward strengthening one of India’s most employment-intensive sectors. “India’s hospitality capacity is scaling rapidly, with an estimated 2.48 million lodging rooms operational as of June 2024, projected to rise to 3.1 million by 2029 and 4.1 million by 2034. This expansion will drive significant demand for skilled talent across operations, service delivery, and management,” says Dr Nipun Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

In her speech, the FM also proposed the establishment of a National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid to digitally document all places of significance—cultural, spiritual and heritage, in turn creating a new ecosystem of jobs for local researchers, historians, content creators and technology partners.

Read More