Budget-2026-push-for-data-centres-with-30-year-tax-holiday

In this Union Budget, India reframes cloud as infrastructure and compute as capital, making a decades-long bet that the factories of the digital era are data centres and AI clusters, and that the export engines are GCCs building global platforms from Indian soil.

In her Parliament speech on Sunday, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the need for data capital—hyperscale data centres, AI compute clusters and cloud platforms—via long horizon incentives and a broader digital economy push. In her most sweeping bid yet to anchor global cloud infrastructure in India, she announced: “Recognising the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost investment in data centres, I propose to provide tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India. It will, however, need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity.”

This announcement of a tax holiday is a strong signal aimed at accelerating capital inflow, early capacity creation, and faster enterprise cloud adoption at scale. Sunil Gupta, co-founder, CEO and MD, Yotta Data Services believes that as cloud and AI workloads move from experimentation to regulated and business-critical deployment, global cloud providers are unlikely to own and operate all physical infrastructure themselves.

Instead, he explains, “they will increasingly adopt asset-light models, outsourcing both co-location and high-performance GPU infrastructure to trusted Indian partners while focusing on platforms, software, and customer engagement. This allows them to scale rapidly, manage capital and technology risk, and operate within a stable and transparent tax framework under the safe harbour regime.”

Read More