The rising APT risk reshaping cyber insurance for critical infrastructure

Advanced persistent threats (APTs) have become the silent assassin of our critical infrastructure. APTs do not produce the traditional cyberattack noise—such as blaring siren alerts and ransomware demands—that typically signal the existence of a threat. In contrast, APTs represent a sophisticated, slow burn designed to be undetectable; the intent of these attacks is to slowly spread throughout industrial networks. For those who own or insure the assets of our critical infrastructure (including power plants and manufacturing facilities), this realization represents an emergency: The tools used to measure and control the APT risks associated with our assets are woefully insufficient.

This alarming assessment is the result of an exhaustive collaborative study conducted by Pal et al. (with authors from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Illinois Urbana Champagne, and the University of Southern California) that appeared in a Winter Simulation Conference 2023 paper titled A Network Theory to Quantify and Bound Cyber Risk in IT/OT Systems and a subsequent journal paper published by the ACM Transactions on Management Information Systems titled How Should Enterprises Quantify and Analyze (Multi-Party) APT Cyber-Risk Exposure in Their Industrial IoT Network? These papers challenge the basic assumptions underpinning today’s cyber-risk management practices. The conclusions reached by Pal et al. are far-reaching, business-critical, educative, and transformative, and will require significant adjustments by enterprise leaders and risk management professionals as they respond to what is arguably one of the most pressing issues of the modern age.

The USD 200 Billion Blind Spot Nobody Talks About

One of the most frightening statistics that could keep executive-level cyber risk managers up at night is the current supply–demand gap in the global cyber insurance market. That gap currently stands at USD 200 billion per year. Although cyber insurance now exceeds USD 10 billion annually worldwide, the total available cyber insurance coverage still only accounts for about one percent of the overall coverage needed by Industrial Internet of Things (Industrial IoT) industries.

The reason for this enormous gap is not a lack of available capital. Rather, as stated by Pal et al., the gap is due to “the lack of robust quantitative estimates of adverse non-binary impact distributions in IIoT networks post-(Advanced Persistent Threat) (APT) cyber-attacks”—essentially, the inability of insurers to develop reliable pricing models to predict the extent of damage an APT attack would inflict on Critical Infrastructure Networks over time.

One of the most worrying aspects of the gap is the bad incentives it creates. Because they cannot accurately estimate potential losses, risk managers must either charge policyholders prohibitively high premiums or refuse to cover certain Industrial IoT (IIoT) industry segments altogether. Cyber risk managers who fail to provide critical infrastructure operators with adequate coverage leave them with little choice but to absorb immense risks that no single organisation can manage alone.

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