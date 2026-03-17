The rising APT risk reshaping cyber insurance for critical infrastructure

Advanced persistent threats (APTs) have become the silent assassin of our critical infrastructure. APTs do not produce the traditional cyberattack noise—such as blaring siren alerts and ransomware demands—that typically signal the existence of a threat. In contrast, APTs represent a sophisticated, slow burn designed to be undetectable; the intent of these attacks is to slowly spread throughout industrial networks. For those who own or insure the assets of our critical infrastructure (including power plants and manufacturing facilities), this realization represents an emergency: The tools used to measure and control the APT risks associated with our assets are woefully insufficient.
This alarming assessment is the result of an exhaustive collaborative study conducted by Pal et al. (with authors from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Illinois Urbana Champagne, and the University of Southern California) that appeared in a Winter Simulation Conference 2023 paper titled A Network Theory to Quantify and Bound Cyber Risk in IT/OT Systems and a subsequent journal paper published by the ACM Transactions on Management Information Systems titled How Should Enterprises Quantify and Analyze (Multi-Party) APT Cyber-Risk Exposure in Their Industrial IoT Network? These papers challenge the basic assumptions underpinning today’s cyber-risk management practices. The conclusions reached by Pal et al. are far-reaching, business-critical, educative, and transformative, and will require significant adjustments by enterprise leaders and risk management professionals as they respond to what is arguably one of the most pressing issues of the modern age.
The USD 200 Billion Blind Spot Nobody Talks About
One of the most frightening statistics that could keep executive-level cyber risk managers up at night is the current supply–demand gap in the global cyber insurance market. That gap currently stands at USD 200 billion per year. Although cyber insurance now exceeds USD 10 billion annually worldwide, the total available cyber insurance coverage still only accounts for about one percent of the overall coverage needed by Industrial Internet of Things (Industrial IoT) industries.
The reason for this enormous gap is not a lack of available capital. Rather, as stated by Pal et al., the gap is due to “the lack of robust quantitative estimates of adverse non-binary impact distributions in IIoT networks post-(Advanced Persistent Threat) (APT) cyber-attacks”—essentially, the inability of insurers to develop reliable pricing models to predict the extent of damage an APT attack would inflict on Critical Infrastructure Networks over time.
One of the most worrying aspects of the gap is the bad incentives it creates. Because they cannot accurately estimate potential losses, risk managers must either charge policyholders prohibitively high premiums or refuse to cover certain Industrial IoT (IIoT) industry segments altogether. Cyber risk managers who fail to provide critical infrastructure operators with adequate coverage leave them with little choice but to absorb immense risks that no single organisation can manage alone.
Together, these two outcomes break the cyber insurance market. As a result, cyber risk managers and organisations cannot properly evaluate or mitigate the systemic risks that advanced APT attacks pose.
Ultimately, this reflects a fundamental problem with how cyber risks are measured—and it is one that affects all stakeholders, including businesses, insurers, and critical infrastructure operators.
The Missing Link: Quantifying Infection, Not Just Infection
Cybersecurity research has revolved around a single question for decades: How does malware move across a network? This research has led to enhanced mathematical frameworks for understanding virus spread and developing ways to defend against it. However, these models almost entirely overlook the actual commercial impact that unfolds after an infection.
“If you cannot quantify loss impact, you cannot manage it,” Pal et al. observe. This is not philosophical theory; it is essential for operations.
The researchers have developed what they call an “attack-defense-impact” model—fundamentally different from earlier models. Their model identifies “the time-varying attack-defense-impact trio as an outcome of a time-dependent Markov-Feller continuous stochastic process.” In practical terms, this means modelling not just when malware moves from node to node within an industrial network, but also measuring the cumulative financial damage resulting from simultaneous infections across assets during the activity.
This distinction is crucial for risk managers. For example, if a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is infected with APT malware, the company may lose not just one production line but multiple lines due to cascading system failures, with losses multiplying by the hour or day. The CVaR (Conditional Value-at-Risk) metric that Pal et al. emphasise focuses on the “worst-case” financial impact at a given probability level (typically between the 5th and 10th percentiles). Insurance underwriters need this information to set accurate policy pricing levels. Yet enterprise risk assessments generally do not provide such data.
Time-Dependent Losses: The Predictability Paradox
One of the most surprising findings from the Pal et al. research stems from their empirical validation of CVaR dynamics over time. They observed that “CVaR increases at a linear rate till 200 time units (loss mitigation happens every 200 time units), for each topology type and IIoT network size.”
This ostensibly technical discovery has significant real-world implications. Risk management companies—including insurers, asset management firms, and corporate risk divisions—can adopt dramatically different strategies if loss growth is predictable and rises linearly rather than erratically. The researchers state that this pattern creates “a strong incentive for the agency to deploy coverage contract policies that perennially maintain low values of such constants for an organization.”
In other words, losses can be meaningfully managed if arrangements are made in advance. Planning insurance contracts, maintenance schedules, and security measures becomes more efficient when loss trajectories are predictable. Such linear predictability enables businesses to calculate future financial needs and collaborate with risk management partners to ensure sufficient security buffers before an incident occurs.
What Enterprise Leaders and Risk Managers Must Do Now
The Pal et al. research does not merely diagnose the problem—it prescribes solutions. Their recommendations fall into three critical categories:
Technology Management:
Companies must look beyond installing security applications on existing technology infrastructure. Security must be built into the architecture itself, at what researchers refer to as the “Industrial Control System (ICS) chokepoints”—the key components of an industrial control system. The researchers recommend hiring “high quality security engineers” who can use frameworks such as the STAMP methodology, COA Matrix, and CARVER Methodology to design “software-defined cyber resilience processes that cover the life cycle of an industrial control system.” They also recommend ensuring that Internet of Things (IoT) devices do not have default passwords and receive periodic security updates.
Cultural and Organizational Change:
The researchers note an inverse relationship between customer appeal and security. This trade-off must be addressed explicitly by the board of directors. C-Suite leadership must foster a culture where security is considered a “just cause” rather than a barrier to operations. Cyber risk must be incorporated into strategic planning, not treated as a secondary concern. Organisations should invest in security awareness training and establish centralised reporting mechanisms and peer review processes for sharing best practices in cyber risk management.
Risk Management Partnerships:
Most critical for cyber insurance companies and asset management firms, Pal et al. call for specialised expertise. Organisations should hire “specialized cyber risk quantification professionals for Complex Product Systems (CPS)” who can account for component and process interdependencies and risk correlations in large CPS networks. Companies must work with cyber insurance providers to explore diversifying both first-party and third-party cyber risks, and partner with HR teams to promote cyber risk best practices.
Systemic Reckoning and the Road Ahead
Perhaps the most destabilising implication of the Pal et al. work concerns supply chain contagion. An APT attack on one IIoT-driven manufacturer does not remain contained — it propagates through supplier networks, affecting downstream enterprises and potentially cascading into systemic infrastructure failure.
The researchers argue that “cyber-vulnerability information sharing by individual organizations is a must for cyber-insurers to appropriately price supply chain induced systemic risk.” This requires a level of transparency and cooperation that many enterprises have historically resisted — yet it is increasingly non-negotiable. Risk management companies need visibility into their clients’ actual vulnerability postures, not theoretical security metrics.
The USD 200 billion cyber insurance gap demands complete transformation, not incremental reform. For companies involved in risk and asset management, this means formally investing in cyber risk quantification capabilities and advanced loss modelling. These companies must also collaborate with enterprise clients to build resilient architectures to prevent future cyberattacks, rather than merely reacting to each new one.
Taoan Lu (of JP Morgan Chase, USA) and Bodhibrata Nag (of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta).
First Published: Mar 17, 2026, 11:43Subscribe Now
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