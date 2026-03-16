Dubai-airport-resumes-operations-after-drone-strike-halts-flights

Dubai International Airport resumed flight operations on Monday after a drone strike near a fuel tank facility triggered a fire and forced authorities to temporarily halt flights at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the suspension of flights shortly before 7 am (local time) as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said a “drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks,” causing a fire that was later contained by civil defence teams. No injuries were reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the area near the airport after the incident.

Dubai Civil Defence teams responded quickly and brought the blaze under control, the Dubai Media Office said. Flight operations were gradually restored later in the day after safety checks were completed.

According to CAPA-Centre for Aviation, Dubai International handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, making it one of the busiest airports in the world.

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