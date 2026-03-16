Dubai-airport-resumes-operations-after-drone-strike-halts-flights

Dubai International Airport resumed flight operations on Monday after a drone strike near a fuel tank facility triggered a fire and forced authorities to temporarily halt flights at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced the suspension of flights shortly before 7 am (local time) as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said a “drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks,” causing a fire that was later contained by civil defence teams. No injuries were reported.
Videos circulating on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the area near the airport after the incident.
Dubai Civil Defence teams responded quickly and brought the blaze under control, the Dubai Media Office said. Flight operations were gradually restored later in the day after safety checks were completed.
According to CAPA-Centre for Aviation, Dubai International handled 95.2 million passengers in 2025, making it one of the busiest airports in the world.
In 2024, the airport ranked as the second-busiest globally by total passenger traffic after Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and first for international passengers with 92.3 million, according to Airports Council International. Even brief disruptions at the airport can affect global travel routes.
Flights Diverted Across the UAE
The suspension forced airlines to cancel, delay or divert several flights while emergency crews dealt with the fire. Dubai Airports said in a post on X that some flights were diverted from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Aircraft were also diverted to Abu Dhabi International Airport, while some flights returned to their origin points, according to flight tracking data cited by Bloomberg.
Aircrafts were forced to circle the airport while emergency teams responded to the incident, Bloomberg reported.
Dubai police said traffic was temporarily closed on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, advising motorists to use alternative routes while authorities secured the area.
Airlines also halted operations following the suspension. In a post on X, Emirates said all flights to and from Dubai had been temporarily suspended and urged passengers not to travel to the airport. The airline later said it expected to operate a limited flight schedule after 10 am (local time), with some services cancelled and affected passengers being notified.
Air India said in a post on X that flights to and from Dubai had been cancelled after the airport halted operations. The airline said affected passengers would be allowed to rebook for a future date or cancel their bookings for a full refund. Air India Express said its ad hoc flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah would continue as scheduled.
West Asia Conflict Disrupts Aviation
The US-Israel conflict with Iran, now in its third week, has disrupted aviation across the region as missile and drone threats have forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay flights. Reuters reported that more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks have been recorded across Gulf states since the conflict escalated on February 28, targeting a range of sites including military bases and civilian infrastructure.
West Asia serves as a major crossroads for global aviation, and the conflict has pushed airlines to reroute flights, increased fuel costs, and disrupted passenger and cargo movements.
The latest incident marks the third attack affecting Dubai International Airport since the conflict began. The first occurred on February 28, when strikes linked to the regional conflict damaged infrastructure at the airport. A concourse sustained minor damage and four people were injured, according to the Dubai Media Office. The strikes also forced airlines across the region to suspend flights and led to widespread airspace closures across Gulf states.
The second incident took place on March 11, when two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, injuring four people. Authorities said flight operations continued normally despite the incident and the airport did not suspend flights. One of the injured people was reported to be an Indian national.
First Published: Mar 16, 2026, 17:46Subscribe Now