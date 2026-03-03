Rs 200cr a day: Price of Iran war for India’s airlines

India’s airlines are losing Rs 150-200 crore a day as airspace closures over West Asia after the killing of Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28 force aeroplanes to take expensive detours. This, along with the rising crude oil prices, bodes ill for the financial health of the airlines because a large part of their cost is fuel, more of which now must be burnt over the detours.

Their financial health is already weak. India’s aviation industry is expected to report a combined loss of nearly Rs 18,000 crore in the current financial year. The latest disruption could not have come at a worse time.

West Asia is a busy sector for India’s air carriers, especially its two largest—IndiGo and Air India—not only because a lot of people fly to the countries in the region but also because it forms the primary aviation bridge that connects India to Europe, Africa, and North America.

Also Read West Asia Airspace Closures Disrupt Global Flights, Cancellations Ensue

Within hours of the coordinated United States and Israeli airstrikes that killed Khamenei, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military bases, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait. Several West Asian states subsequently shut or restricted their airspace, triggering widespread flight cancellations across the busy global aviation corridor.

Read More