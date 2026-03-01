Explained: Anthropic-Pentagon kerfuffle

US President Donald Trump has said he would direct all federal agencies to not use AI tools from AI developer Anthropic, following a disagreement on use of Anthropic’s model by the military.

The sequence of events which started unravelling on Thursday took a new turn recently as Anthropic competitor OpenAI signed a deal with the US Department of War for use of its model.

How it all began

A few days ago, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth over demands that Anthropic accept “any lawful use” of its tools. Amodei said that it did not want its models, including Claude to be deployed for “mass domestic surveillance” and to control “fully autonomous weapons". This unleashed a chain of events.

It is to be noted that Anthropic has been working closely with the Department of War and US intelligence, and was among the first AI frontier labs whose models were deployed by the government’s classified networks. Anthropic offered custom models to its national security customers and Claude was deployed extensively by the Department of War and other security agencies for mission-critical applications, including intelligence analysis, modelling and simulation, operational planning, cyber operations, and more.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Anthropic’s contract with the Pentagon is worth $200 million.

Read More