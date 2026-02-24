India, the new battleground for global AI giants

Last week, a whole host of global tech giants—from OpenAI and Anthropic to Microsoft and Google—unveiled a barrage of India-centric announcements at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, signalling a decisive shift in how Big AI views the country: not merely as its fastest growing user base, but as a strategic hub for AI infrastructure, talent, research, and deployment at scale.

OpenAI’s launch of OpenAI for India put hard infrastructure—and geopolitics—at the centre of its India thesis. The company will be the first customer of TCS HyperVault, starting with 100 MW of AI-ready capacity and a path to 1 GW, designed for data residency and mission-critical workloads. This local build-out sits inside Stargate, OpenAI’s multi-year global compute programme—placing India as a node in a distributed, US-aligned AI backbone rather than a downstream API market. With 100 million weekly ChatGPT users in India already, the infrastructure move is both demand-led and regulatory-savvy.

Anthropic took the complementary path: Opening a Bengaluru office (its second in Asia) and leaning into India’s unusually technical usage profile—nearly half of Claude activity here is coding, maths, and systems work. That’s why India is now the company’s second largest market, and why Anthropic says its revenue run rate has doubled since it announced its India push in October 2025.

CEO Dario Amodei framed India’s role as “absolutely central,” citing the country’s scale as a rare place to run population-level experiments with agentic AI while deepening language work across 10 Indic languages with partners like Karya and Digital Green.

Microsoft, on the other hand, used the Delhi spotlight to tackle the structural issue: the emerging AI divide. It said it is on pace to invest $50 billion by 2030 to bring AI infrastructure, multilingual capabilities, and skills to the Global South—explicitly positioning India as a launchpad and priority geography. The five-pillar programme spans infrastructure, schools/non-profits skilling, multilingual AI, local innovation, and measurement—a pragmatic complement to India’s sovereign compute and mass-skilling agenda.

