Photo of the day: Sundar Pichai, Jacob Helberg at India AI summit

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg attend a session at the AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 18:46 IST1 min
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, Jacob Helberg attend a session at the AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2026. Photo by Reuters/Bhawika Chhabra
First Published: Feb 20, 2026, 18:53

