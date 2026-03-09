Advertisement
Photo of the day: India make history with third T20 World Cup win
India's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Mar 09, 2026, 11:44 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Punit Paranjpe / AFP
First Published: Mar 09, 2026, 11:52
