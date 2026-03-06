Metres and metres, rolls and scrolls: New Delhi has furnished us with reams worth of newsprint, flush with reports, opinion and interviews from its recently concluded, power-packed AI summit. As India looks to position itself at the centre of the AI revolution, a question loomed from Forbes India’s edit meetings to power corridors: Can it go from being the consumer of innovative technology to becoming the creator?

As India rises up to the challenge, it got this writer thinking: Perhaps we don’t talk enough about the areas in which India has been the creator of coveted technology. And perhaps we shouldn’t need Prada to ‘borrow’ it to pay it heed.

Some context on the sandal scandal: A few months ago, models walked out showcasing the Spring/Summer 2026 Prada collection wearing familiar slippers that loop around the big toe: What they later acknowledged as inspired by the humble Kolhapuri chappal. News reports say that the Prada pairs retail for as much as $930 (nearly ₹85,000), when shops in India sell almost identical pairs for as little as ₹200. There’s a lot to unpack in this story, from plagiarism to cultural appropriation, credit to recourse, more of which you’ll read in the pages to follow.

Indian fashion, as evident from both the controversies and the carpets, is having a moment. But can its artful, meticulous, transitional aesthetic level up to stake its claim on a global stage? Through this package, you’ll see how corporate investment has allowed India’s leading designers to become more audacious with their business plans; they are now setting up stores abroad, being sought-after for big-ticket celebrity looks beyond the south Asian population, becoming mainstays at global fashion weeks including Paris and London.

