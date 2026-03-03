$18 billion hit? Where can India find affordable crude oil?

As India looks for alternative sources of crude oil to cope with the disruption in its usual supplies due to the latest conflict in West Asia, the US, Africa, and South America are options—none of them cheap.

But options must be found because the movement of oil through the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz is blocked.

“The immediate impact has been seen in terms of the rupee coming under pressure, stock indices going down and crude oil price going up,” says Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. The bond market, though, remains insulated for now.

At the time of writing this story, on Tuesday, crude oil prices had climbed to $85 a barrel — well above the 2025 annual average of $70 per barrel.

Assuming crude oil prices remain elevated by just $10 a barrel for a year, Sabnavis says, the total oil import bill could “go up theoretically by around $18 billion on an annualized basis.”

