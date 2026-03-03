Indian techies in Gulf countries: Business as usual, but indoors

The escalating tensions in West Asia have spurred Indian information technology (IT) majors such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro into action with most of them advising their employees to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. Industry body Nasscom is working with its member companies to defer travel to the affected areas.

Indian tech companies have a significant presence in MENA (Middle East, North Africa) through their offshore development centres. Indian entrepreneurs and startup employees in the region continue working from home in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as connectivity and workloads remain unaffected.

In a statement, TCS said it had suspended all in-coming and out-going travel to and from West Asia including transit, as airspace across several countries remained closed. "A call tree has been activated, and associates in impacted and bordering regions are being contacted on priority,” said the statement, adding that the company was working closely with the local authorities and the Indian embassies to track developments.

Though some employees are looking to get back home to India, the limited number of flights prioritising tourist evacuation has meant that those with work permits continue to be stationed at the site for now.

“We are in the business of moving money and other than the impact of macros such as oil prices and impact on global markets, the volumes and business operations are unaffected for now. However, the workforce isn’t feeling safe at the moment. Three to five members of our team are in Kenya now and their families are in Dubai and they are worried for the safety of their families,” said Viraj Arya, head of partnerships (APAC) at fintech firm Encryptus based in the UAE.

