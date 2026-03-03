Indian techies in Gulf countries: Business as usual, but indoors

The escalating tensions in West Asia have spurred Indian information technology (IT) majors such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro into action with most of them advising their employees to stay indoors and avoid non-essential travel. Industry body Nasscom is working with its member companies to defer travel to the affected areas.
Indian tech companies have a significant presence in MENA (Middle East, North Africa) through their offshore development centres. Indian entrepreneurs and startup employees in the region continue working from home in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as connectivity and workloads remain unaffected.
In a statement, TCS said it had suspended all in-coming and out-going travel to and from West Asia including transit, as airspace across several countries remained closed. "A call tree has been activated, and associates in impacted and bordering regions are being contacted on priority,” said the statement, adding that the company was working closely with the local authorities and the Indian embassies to track developments.
Though some employees are looking to get back home to India, the limited number of flights prioritising tourist evacuation has meant that those with work permits continue to be stationed at the site for now.
“We are in the business of moving money and other than the impact of macros such as oil prices and impact on global markets, the volumes and business operations are unaffected for now. However, the workforce isn’t feeling safe at the moment. Three to five members of our team are in Kenya now and their families are in Dubai and they are worried for the safety of their families,” said Viraj Arya, head of partnerships (APAC) at fintech firm Encryptus based in the UAE.
Priyanka Rao, Founder of AIChampions.com, told Forbes India that there had been no impact on business continuity so far. “We work with organisations on accelerating AI adoption and building AI fluency across their workforces, so our delivery model is digital-first and globally distributed. This makes us resilient to location-based disruptions.”
On Monday, drone strikes disrupted cloud service infrastructure offered by Amazon Web Services in the UAE and Bahrain.
“In the UAE, two of our facilities were directly struck, while in Bahrain, a drone strike in close proximity to one of our facilities caused physical impacts to our infrastructure. These strikes have caused structural damage, disrupted power delivery to our infrastructure, and in some cases required fire suppression activities that resulted in additional water damage,” read an update on AWS’s service health dashboard.
The company said it was working closely with local authorities to restore the facilities and ensure the safety of its employees. AWS has also asked customers running workloads in West Asia to migrate them to alternative cloud regions and enact disaster recovery plans.
Nasscom has said that operations of its member organisations have remained unaffected so far. “Nasscom is closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East. Operations across the industry are continuing as usual at this stage, while member companies remain vigilant and prepared to take additional measures as required,” it said in a statement.
The statement added: “Employee safety and security remain the industry’s foremost priority. As a precautionary measure, Nasscom has advised member companies to defer travel to the affected areas. Member companies have also been advised to enable work-from-home arrangements for employees currently in the region.”
*This is a developing story and we will keep updating it
