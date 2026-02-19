Tata and OpenAI partner for data centre, Google to build $15-bn India hub

Tata Group on Thursday announced a partnership with OpenAI to build a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in India, while Google said it would invest $15 billion to establish a full-stack AI hub in the country.

“I’m very happy to announce that we have partnered with OpenAI to build the first 100-MW capacity, which will scale to 1 GW,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, adding that Tata is deploying AI “from silicon to systems to AI-ready data centres to applications and AI agents”. Highlighting the transformative nature of AI, he said, “AI is the next big infrastructure. It is the infrastructure of intelligence. It will have a very profound impact exactly the same way as in the past other infrastructure changes have done—steam engines, electricity or internet.”

Chandrasekaran linked India’s AI momentum to its digital public infrastructure experience, citing the country’s identity and payments systems, and said adoption should reach the last citizen. “Our mission should be to make AI work for every individual and every citizen in this country. We should put the AI tools in the hands of the last person in the country.”

Under the partnership, several thousand Tata employees will gain access to Enterprise ChatGPT, while TCS will use OpenAI’s Codex tools to improve software engineering productivity. The companies also plan to jointly develop industry-specific agentic AI solutions and collaborate on global go-to-market initiatives. The infrastructure will be developed through TCS’ HyperVault unit, which was set up in 2025 to build gigawatt-scale, AI-ready data centres powered by green energy.

“India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its talent, ambition, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in the company's official statement. “Through OpenAI for India and our partnership with Tata Group, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”

Read More