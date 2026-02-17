Advertisement
Photo of the day: Visitors throng AI Impact Summit in New Delhi

Visitors taking photographs at the Google India’s booth at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi on 17th February, 2026.

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 16:59 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Amit Verma

First Published: Feb 17, 2026, 17:02

