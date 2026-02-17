Decoding human behavior through Dr. Sumaya Alnasser’s transformational books

Human behavior rarely reveals itself in simple terms. It is layered, contradictory, and shaped by unseen emotional and spiritual forces that most people never pause to study. Dr. Sumaya Alnasser has spent years dissecting those forces with uncommon clarity, weaving science, spirituality, and lived experience into more than one hundred books.

Her body of work, now displayed across major cultural events including the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, has become a reference for readers who want a deeper understanding of why they think, feel, and react the way they do.

Self-discovery is not a luxury,” she writes. “It is the baseline from which every emotion rises and every decision unfolds.”

Her publications, now promoted to audiences across the MENA region and globally, offer a window into the invisible architecture of the self. They reveal how identity, emotional memory, spiritual hunger, and subconscious contracts shape the way people love, struggle, heal, and rise again. Each book holds a different key, but together they decode the behavior that most individuals only experience and never fully understand.

The Codes We Carry: Understanding the Hidden Layers of the Self

Many of Dr. Sumaya’s books dismantle the stories people unknowingly carry. In “Joy,” she reframes happiness as a spectrum of states shaping attraction, relationships, and self-worth, grounding it in consciousness and choice so it becomes a tool rather than a reward. “Secrets of Ecstasy” explores how emotional, intellectual, and energetic harmony can elevate a person beyond momentary pleasure into genuine expansion.

