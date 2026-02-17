For a growing segment of NCR’s homebuyers, the concept of a good home has broadened beyond traditional metrics such as size or proximity to office districts. Increasingly, the conversation begins with simpler, more lived-in questions: how clean the air feels in the morning, whether there is space to walk without navigating traffic, and if the surroundings allow for a less compressed way of life. In this changing equation, nature has moved from the margins of housing design to its centre. And it is in NCR’s emerging corridors, rather than its crowded city cores, that this shift is playing out most clearly, as larger land parcels make room for townships planned around open space rather than built mass.

This is also why NCR’s growth narrative is increasingly tilting towards its emerging corridors. Pockets such as Greater Noida West, the Yamuna Expressway belt and parts of Ghaziabad are well-positioned to support large-format, integrated developments driven by evolving urban needs. Larger land parcels allow developments to breathe, making low-density layouts, green buffers and expansive central landscapes viable rather than symbolic. Backed by steady infrastructure momentum, from expressway-led connectivity to expanding metro networks and social infrastructure, these corridors are enabling developers to think in terms of integrated living environments instead of isolated residential clusters. It is within this planning latitude that players like CRC Group envision and execute township-scale developments where landscape, mobility, and everyday life flow together as one cohesive ecosystem.

What truly defines a nature-led township today is the depth of its planning and the clarity of its intent. Landscape is conceived as a foundational planning element, shaping the development around central greens, interconnected open spaces, and continuous green corridors. Carefully calibrated ground coverage preserves openness and environmental balance, while native, climate-responsive planting ensures long-term resilience. Design strategies that emphasise natural daylight, cross-ventilation, and water-sensitive planning enhance everyday comfort in measured ways. Collectively, these elements create living environments where access to green spaces is intuitive, and nature is woven seamlessly into daily life, supporting a more balanced and enduring residential experience.

Mr. Roman Chiu from SWA, the Landscape Consultant to CRC Group, says, “In large-format townships, landscape has to do far more than look good; it has to perform. Our approach is to design open spaces that work ecologically and socially, whether through native planting that responds to the local climate or green networks that encourage people to walk, pause, and engage with their surroundings. When a landscape is planned as an interconnected system, it supports water management, thermal comfort, and everyday well-being in very natural ways. The most successful townships are those where sustainability is experienced quietly through comfort, ease of movement, and a stronger connection with nature.”

Alongside landscape-led planning, sustainability in contemporary townships is increasingly reflected in how effortlessly it supports everyday living. Systems for rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge are integrated into the planning framework, while waste management at source and energy-efficient common areas help optimise resource use from the outset. These measures contribute to environments that feel balanced and adaptable, where sustainability functions quietly in the background and enhances daily life.

