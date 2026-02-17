We are two years away from artificial general intelligence: Vinod Khosla

Indian-American tech billionaire and venture capital investor Vinod Khosla believes the future of white-collar work is starkly different from what exits today. This will coincide with the advent of Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.

AGI is a term coined by researcher Mark Gubrud in 1997 and later developed to define an advanced form of AI with an intelligence equivalent to humans, in the face of new and complex scenarios.

“I define AGI as when AI can do 80 percent of all jobs which have economic value—whether you are a structural engineer, farm worker, assembly line worker, a doctor or an accountant. I think we will be there in the next two years,” said Khosla.

During a closed session at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, Khosla said people in India do not believe that the whole idea of IT services will go away. “By 2030, there will be no such thing as IT services, there will be no such thing as a BPO. Those will be gone. There will be new kinds of services based on AI that Indian companies can bring to the rest of the world because India has the best engineers and the best talent and education,” he said.

Khosla added that the difference between AI and capability is huge, and that the magnitude is not recognised.

While this changes the outlook on white-collar work as we know today, the large-scale adoption of AI by governments will also make access to a lot of public and private services free, including medical and legal advice, education, agronomy, entertainment, transport, and so on.

Read More