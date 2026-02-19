Data centres to hold more intellectual capacity than humans by 2028: Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned on Thursday that humanity could just be a couple of years away from early versions of true superintelligence, suggesting that by the end of 2028, the volume of intellectual capacity housed inside data centres could surpass that residing in human minds—representing a fundamental turning point in civilisation. Altman delivered these remarks during his keynote address on day four of the ongoing India AI Impact Summit.

If the trajectory holds, he said, a superintelligent system would be capable of outperforming human executives in running a major corporation and surpassing leading scientists in original research—a prospect he described as a near-term possibility. He also proposed a three-pillar framework for navigating this accelerating timeline, focusing on democratisation, societal resilience, and a combination of inclusive participation and intellectual humility. “Democratisation of AI is the only fair and safe path forward—centralisation of this technology in one company or one country could lead to ruin,” he said.

The desirable outcome couple of decades from now, he argued, must look like a world of liberty, democracy and widespread human agency—not a bargain in which totalitarian efficiency is traded for technological miracles. “Some people want effective totalitarianism in exchange for a cure for cancer. I don't think we should accept that trade-off, nor do I think we need to.”

The second pillar of his argument was what he called “AI resilience as a core safety strategy”. Going beyond the technical alignment challenges that typically dominate AI safety discourse, Altman argued that “societal resilience” must now be considered equally important. No single lab or system, he said, can deliver a good future unilaterally. “We need a society-wide approach about how we are going to defend against this,” he said.

Read More