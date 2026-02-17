AI share of India’s VC funding triples to 12 percent since 2020: IDTA Report

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector’s share in India’s total venture capital (VC) funding has nearly tripled in just five years, climbing from 4.5 percent in 2020 to 12.3 percent in 2025. This surge is fuelled by 188 deals worth $1.2 billion in 2025, representing a 58 percent year-on-year increase in capital allocation, according to a new report released by the India Deep Tech Alliance (IDTA) at the India AI Impact Summit on Tuesday.

While India’s broader VC market cooled to $9.9 billion in 2025, from over $10 billion the year before, AI startups have expanded their slice of the pie. Over the past decade, the sector has attracted a cumulative $12 billion across 966 transactions involving 554 companies.

This “structural re-rating”, as described by Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan in the report’s foreword, signals India’s intent to move beyond software services to own the “critical layers” of global technology.

India’s broadening AI pipeline

The report also notes that India’s AI startup pipeline is broadening, not thinning. Funding peaked in 2021-22, dipped in 2023, then rebounded, but with more deals and smaller cheques. That signals a widening startup base, not a slowdown.

Several forces are driving this. Deeper research talent, maturing commercial frameworks and shorter enterprise adoption cycles have made AI companies easier to back. Meanwhile, open-source models and affordable cloud infrastructure have slashed the cost of building. And a more seasoned domestic VC community is now willing to write cheques from earlier stages.

