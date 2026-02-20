Are rules wrecking your organization?

Organizational leaders like to imagine themselves building consensus and inspiring others to achieve great things. Even when this self-image is accurate, it often obscures another critical part of leadership: creating and enforcing rules that shape behavior.

Leaders at different levels write and enforce policies with very different scopes. A team leader may set rules for how work is coordinated and how people communicate. A division leader may define policies governing budgets or operational priorities. CEOs may help establish company-wide rules about compensation or remote work.

Across all levels, leaders use rules as essential tools to define what is permitted, expected and discouraged. Yet despite their importance, organizational leaders are rarely trained to design, communicate and enforce rules effectively.

Rules are often treated as band-aids for undesirable behavior. But rules and policies do more than correct problems — they reflect an organization’s values and signal how those values should be lived day to day.

Organizations rely on a wide range of policies, from data protection and security protocols to dress codes and meeting norms. Some are formal and written; others are informal and unwritten.

