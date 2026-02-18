Valeo to pump €200 mln into India by 2028, aims to triple revenue to €700 mln

French automotive parts supplier Valeo will invest more than €200 million in India by 2028, largely in its plants at Sanand, Pune, and Chennai, as it targets a threefold jump in local revenue to about €700 million over the same period.

India currently contributes about 1 percent of Valeo’s global revenue, Christophe Périllat, the group’s chief executive officer, told a media roundtable in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The ambition, Périllat said, is to lift that share towards 10 percent in the coming years as the company rides a rapid shift in the country’s vehicle mix towards electrification, software and advanced safety systems.

“India is not just a volume market, it’s a high-tech market,” Périllat said. “It’s a fast-growing, fast-changing market, whether in fuel mix or body type.”

Périllat is in India as part of French President Emmanuel Macron’s official delegation.

