It might seem sci-fi at the moment, but your car could soon “talk” to other vehicles on the road, if a government plan works out. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said India intends to make vehicle-to-vehicle communication, or V2V, mandatory in new cars this year. The tech has the capability to reduce fatalities in a country where over 170,000 people die every year in road accidents.

V2V allows cars to communicate directly with other nearby cars using short-range wireless signals. Vehicles broadcast basic information like speed, direction, braking status and receive the same from others in close proximity. “If my car and your car are meeting at an intersection, both cars get an alert,” says Krishna Kumar, managing director and automotive head at Samsung-owned Harman India, which has been working on V2V for some time.

The system does not rely on mobile networks or the internet. Instead, it works like a walkie-talkie between vehicles, operating on a dedicated, unlicensed spectrum band. Alerts are meant to give drivers a few extra seconds to slow down.

Slow Adoption Globally

Harman, which supplies connected-car technology to automakers globally, has already deployed V2X (vehicle-to-everything) systems in China. V2X allows cars to communicate with other infrastructure, networks and road users, instead of just other cars.

The company’s product passed “start of production” with one automaker, meaning cars rolled off the line with the technology built in. Yet, adoption hasn’t taken off. “For V2V to work, everyone needs to have it. If only one car has it, it’s of no use,” says Kumar.

