Is 2026 the year of the EV?

India is set for a surge in electric vehicle (EV) launches this year, with about 30 new models expected. This is nearly double the number of EVs introduced last year, according to data from automotive consultancy firm Jato Dynamics. The increase could bring fresh momentum to a segment that has grown rapidly but remains highly concentrated.

In 2025, the top three manufacturers accounted for 87 percent of electric passenger vehicle (PV) sales. Tata Motors led the market with a 39.6 percent share, followed by JSW MG Motor at 29.1 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra at 19 percent.

That dominance is likely to be tested this year. A crowded launch calendar is swelling supply in a market where manufacturers have already begun offering steep discounts to move inventory.

SUV Dominance

Roughly two-thirds of upcoming EV launches are sport utility vehicles (SUVs), mirroring trends in the internal combustion engine market. Indian buyers have steadily shifted toward SUVs, drawn by higher seating positions, perceived road-worthiness and aspirational appeal.

