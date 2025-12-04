e-Viatara set to arrive. Will Maruti’s entry shift EV industry into top gear?

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market has been waiting for a catalyst to turbocharge sales growth. Maruti Suzuki believes it may have finally supplied one.

The country’s largest carmaker unveiled the e-Vitara this week, its first electric model for the Indian market, while announcing a sweeping EV ecosystem that includes 2,000 exclusive charging points across 1,100 cities, tie-ups with 13 charge-point operators, and an ambition to enable more than 100,000 public chargers by 2030. The launch signals a turning point for a company that sat out during the early phase of India’s electric transition, choosing to go the hybrid way instead.

The question for the industry is whether this is the moment history tries to repeat itself.

Maruti has done this before. It entered the diesel passenger-car market well after rivals, but once it arrived—with a ready engine and an after-sales network capable of handling the technology—it became the dominant player. More recently, it waited out the early SUV frenzy, choosing to scale only when it had a product portfolio and supply chain that fit its volume-first philosophy. It now leads that market in the entry segment and plans to be the biggest player in the mid-size SUV segment with the launch of the Victoris. It does not operate in the premium SUV segment.

