Small cars will have to be discontinued without CAFE support: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki has taken a stark public position on the draft CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) norms, saying that without the government’s proposed weight-based relief for small cars, makers of entry-level models could be forced to discontinue them.

The draft norms allow a targeted relaxation for certain small petrol cars: Vehicles that weigh less than 909 kg, have engines of up to 1,200 cc, and measure no more than 4 metres in length may claim an additional 3 g CO₂/km reduction in declared emissions—effectively easing their compliance burden. Maruti has argued the provision is crucial for preserving the viability of the entry-level segment, which the company dominates.

Rahul Bharti, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki India, on Monday said that without this allowance, the targets become “unscientific”.

“The risk is if the targets become unscientific, if they become unjust, then just to meet CAFE regulations, small cars—that produce very low absolute carbon emissions—will have to be discontinued. That is something we don’t want,” he said on a post-sales media call.

Targets, he insisted, should not be “globally unachievable”. The company pointed out that most major markets—from China and Japan to the US and Europe—structure fuel-economy rules around vehicle weight.

