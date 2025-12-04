Fifteen years ago, the Munjals of the Hero Group parted ways with Japan’s Honda Motor Co and Rama Prasad Goenka divided his RPG Group between his two sons, Harsh and Sanjiv. There was no link between the two developments. However, if you look at them in unison, you will find a common thread between them that can be heartwarming.

The RPG Group settlement has become an example of how family businesses should manage succession. It is a matter not to be taken lightly. Succession has plagued family businesses around the world. A research paper on mckinsey.com, dated August 2, 2024, lists five points that differentiate top performing family-owned businesses from others. “Effective transition from one generation to the next” is listed at number two, right behind “core operational excellence”. Yet, according to a Grant Thornton article of March 2023, though 80 percent of Indian businesses are family-owned, only 21 percent have a succession plan in place.

RPG stands out for the way the patriarch, who is part of Indian business folklore for being the original “takeover tycoon”, thought it wise to split the empire between his sons. Harsh Goenka, as he tells Samreen Wani in a conversation over home-made khandvi and cheese toast, knew nothing about the plan. He was enjoying a holiday in a quiet village in Switzerland when a fax arrived informing him about his father’s decision. Since then, though Sanjiv has carved out a distinct identity, rebranding his business as RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group in 2011, both the brothers have thrived.

The Munjals of Hero faced no smaller odds when they ended their 27-year partnership with the Japanese automobile giant. In the 1990s, as Indian industry was opened up for foreign participation, several multinational corporations (MNCs) headed to our shores and forged joint ventures with Indian companies. In some cases, it was because the regulation did not allow 100 percent foreign equity. In others, it was because the MNCs needed an Indian partner to navigate the lay of the land. After the turn of the century, as the MNCs began to believe they had understood India, those joint ventures began to unravel. Honda itself walked out of its venture with Pune-based Kinetic and took complete control of its car venture with the Siddharth Shriram Group. But it continued its partnership with the Munjals despite setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India that competed with Hero Honda.

