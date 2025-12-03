Explained: Sanchar Saathi’s flip-flop 

After criticism from civic society and concerns around government surveillance and consent of individuals, the Ministry of Communication on Wednesday said the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on new mobile devices is not mandatory.
“The number of users has been increasing rapidly and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily,” said the release issued by the ministry on December 3. It added that the app has seen a 10x increase in uptake with 6 lakh registered users.
The release further clarified that the app was meant solely to protect citizens from “bad actors” in the cyber world.
According to latest estimates and reports, India has nearly 700 million-plus smartphone users.
How it started
On December 1, the government confirmed that a directive from Department of Telecom (DoT) dated November 28 asks all mobile manufacturers and importers to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app in new devices and to push the app for download through software updates for devices in use or in the market. This applies to all mobiles meant for use in India.
After public outrage on potential “surveillance” by the government through the app, along with the issue of bloatware through pre-installed apps in new devices, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified a day later that Sanchar Saathi is voluntary, and users can activate the app at their convenience and may choose to delete it any time.
The discussion is far from over as new cases of fake mobile devices assembled at local facilities and spurious IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers have been emerging, with a recent unit in Delhi busted for manufacturing with over 1,800 devices in their possession.
Why promote Sanchar Saathi now?
According to the directive by the DoT, the Sanchar Saathi initiative is meant to address cyber frauds, ensure that a handset is genuine, track lost or stolen mobiles, and check the number of mobile connections linked to a user to avoid frauds.
According to a press release by the Ministry of Communications, the concerns flagged by the government are as follows:
-India has a big second-hand mobile device market. Cases have been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being re-sold.
-Buying such devices makes the purchaser an abettor in crime, causing financial loss.
-Spoofed or tampered IMEIs pose danger to telecom cybersecurity.
The Sanchar Saathi app can be used to check blocked or blacklisted IMEIs, block stolen or lost mobile devices, report frauds and impersonation through calls, SMS or WhatsApp.
How will it help users?
The app, which being touted as a citizen-centric initiative by the DoT, stands to empower users by giving them real-time control. However, the onus also falls on the user to protect themselves from telecom fraud or misuse.
“The app not only enhances transparency in the telecom ecosystem, but also improves consumer trust by putting essential safeguards directly in users’ hands. Wider awareness and adoption of this platform can play a crucial role in curbing SIM-based fraud and identity misuse across the country,” says Deepika Kumari, partner at King Stubb & Kasiva Advocates and Attorney.
What are the key concerns around the app?
Launched in October, the Sanchar Saathi app has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. The app seeks permission to access mobile camera, call logs, telephone network, SMS, storage, and additional permissions on running foreground services, full network access, among others.
Civil society members took to social media platforms to oppose the lack of consent if the app is pre-loaded on to the phone, referring to point 7(b) of the DoT directive issued to smartphone manufacturers and importers. The point states that the app cannot be disabled or restricted on the device.
“A blanket pre-install mandate threatens rights of a citizen under article 21 by eroding privacy. However, minister Scindia’s remark that the app may not be mandatory already signals a retreat that could moot the challenge,” says Rahul Sundaram, partner at IndiaLaw LLP.
The industry’s take
While device makers have been in discussions on whether to implement the mandate, smartphone OS providers Android, owned by Google and Apple’s iOS, have refrained from commenting on pushing the app through software updates for devices in circulation in the market.
“India needs stronger digital safeguards, particularly as millions of new users transition to smartphones and increasingly rely on digital services daily. The key is simple: protect users without adding friction,” says Madhav Sheth, founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies and CEO of Ai+ Smartphone.
