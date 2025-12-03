Explained: Sanchar Saathi’s flip-flop 

After criticism from civic society and concerns around government surveillance and consent of individuals, the Ministry of Communication on Wednesday said the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on new mobile devices is not mandatory.

“The number of users has been increasing rapidly and the mandate to install the app was meant to accelerate this process and make the app available to less aware citizens easily,” said the release issued by the ministry on December 3. It added that the app has seen a 10x increase in uptake with 6 lakh registered users.

The release further clarified that the app was meant solely to protect citizens from “bad actors” in the cyber world.

According to latest estimates and reports, India has nearly 700 million-plus smartphone users.

How it started

Read More