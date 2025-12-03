Spaces should go beyond being just a backdrop for photos: Gauri Khan

A new restaurant is about to enter Mumbai’s luxury dining space. Soraia, designed by Gauri Khan, is opening on December 4 within the Mahalakshmi Race Course, an iconic location in the city. Founded by restaurateurs Dhaval Udeshi, Afsana Verma, Amit Verma, and designed by Khan, the idea behind it was to build a destination that didn’t just serve food and drinks, but was at the intersection of culture, community and craft. “Our vision was to pioneer a fresh culinary language and a bar programme rooted in exploration, technique, and seasonality—something south Mumbai hasn’t experienced before,” says Udeshi.

Restaurateur and hotelier Udeshi, who owns a number of restaurants, including Scarlett House, Gigi Bombay, Lyla, Kaia Goa, Donna Deli, and more, has executed more than 30 restaurant projects in the past few years. Soraia is Khan’s second venture as a designer in Mumbai’s F&B space, after Torii. The partnership came about with Udeshi’s vision to do something premium for the large space that Soraia offers. Udeshi had two concepts in mind—a super-premium luxury restaurant downstairs and an invite-only bar at the top. “When I thought of luxury and premium spaces, the first person that came to mind was Gauri, and hence the collaboration,” says Udeshi.

The setting of Soraia is expansive, with indoor and alfresco seating flowing together. Drawing inspiration from a European glasshouse at dusk, the space reflects warm espresso tones, soft velvets, and woven textures. The menu wanders from India's coastlines to Europe's countryside, with offerings such as a Shiso-Leaf Chaat, Honey Nut Brie, Forest Mushroom Risotto, and more.

In an exclusive conversation with Forbes India, Gauri Khan talks about the restaurant’s design, designing for a luxury-focussed audience, expectations associated with celebrity-led dining spaces, and more. Edited excerpts:

Read More