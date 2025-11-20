Pixa AI’s Luna is giving India’s AI ambitions a voice

The race to build home-grown foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models is intensifying, with several startups building sovereign models. Sarvam AI said on Wednesday that its homegrown foundational large language model (LLM) could debut in early 2026. The announcement comes after Jaipur-based Pixa AI, on October 29, unveiled Luna, a speech-to-speech foundational AI model that laughs, sings and even sneezes.

Founder Sparsh Agrawal (25), began work on the project only in March 2025, trained it on borrowed GPUs and cloud credits, and is already in talks with companies to commercialise it. “We didn’t have a huge research lab or a $100 million runway,” he says. “Luna is proof that world-class technology can be built from India with resourcefulness.” The project is backed by Nikhil Kamath’s WTFund, Cred’s Kunal Shah, PhysicsWallah’s Prateek Maheshwari and actor Kunal Kapoor.

What sets Luna apart is its architecture. Unlike most systems that convert speech to text and back, Luna processes sound directly— speech-to-speech—producing a new voice output that carries tone, mood and rhythm. Luna can laugh, talk in accents, pause mid-sentence and even sing. “We wanted to build something that understands how you speak, not just what you say,” Agrawal explains. “Emotion is the missing piece in human-machine interaction.”

Foundational ambitions

The government’s IndiaAI Mission encourages the building of foundational models, including LLMs and small language models (SLMs). “Whenever you use AI, you’re not just using it for your benefit, you’re also contributing to making the model smarter and better,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO of India AI Mission, on a podcast in November. “So at some point of time, the dependency will go up. And then for any Indian company to catch up to that model will be very difficult. So, to ensure that we retain out sovereign AI ambitions, it is important to have at least a few products from India.”

