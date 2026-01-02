The 10 minute question: Innovation or an unnecessary hazard?

India’s decade-long quick-commerce boom has reached an inflection point. What began as a convenience-driven promise—groceries or a meal arriving at your doorstep in under ten minutes—has now become the centre of a debate about labour, safety, and the economics of speed.

The discussion reignited on 1 January, when Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal—whose parent company oversees both Zomato and Blinkit—published a detailed thread on X explaining that the ten-minute model is enabled by dense dark-store networks, rapid pick-and-pack cycles, and sub-2-km routes rather than delivery partners racing against timers.

At the heart of the dispute is a simple question: is India’s ten-minute delivery model a feat of modern logistics, or a system that shifts the burden of speed onto vulnerable gig workers?

While quick-commerce players insist that ultra-fast delivery is the product of infrastructure and technology rather than human strain, worker unions and policy voices counter that the model compromises the safety, dignity, and fair compensation of workers.

Speed by Design, Not by Risk

In his New Year’s Day thread, Goyal sought to dismantle the idea that riders are compelled to dash through traffic. He argued that Blinkit’s promise hinges on dense, hyperlocal store grids and two-and-a-half-minute pick-and-pack cycles.

