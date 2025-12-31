Gig workers’ strike has little impact on new year’s eve

Essentials for last minute party planning—the desserts, groceries and food—arrived on time till the evening of December 31, in keeping with the promise of quick deliveries. Across India, the streets were dotted with the familiar oranges, reds, purple, yellow, and greens of Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto riders weaving through traffic as if it were just another day.

The call for a nationwide strike by Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) by all gig workers across Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Amazon, Flipkart and other platforms seemed to have little impact.

“We have mobilised 1.5 lakh gig workers and hope that by December 31, the number goes up to 2 lakh. We have been asking platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Amazon, and Flipkart to talk to us about our demands, but no one has approached us. We had called for a strike on December 25 and now are preparing for a digital strike across three slots on December 31—from 2 pm to 4 pm, 4 pm to 8 pm, and 8 pm to midnight,” said Shaik Salauddin, national general Secretary of IFAT.

He added that the association has five key demands—regularisation of old payout structure, removal of 10-minute delivery promise across all apps, doing away with algorithmic control of gig worker behaviour, not blocking IDs of gig workers without following due process on complaints, and guarantee of dignity and social security for the workers.

