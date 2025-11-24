New labour codes shake up India’s gig economy

On Friday, the government consolidated 29 labour laws into four codes to enhance compliance by employers, modernise outdated provisions and create a simplified framework to promote ease of doing business and boost employment. The move is set to impact all gig and platform workers across delivery, logistics and warehousing, transport, services, ecommerce and more.

The labour codes are expected to have a substantial impact on consumer-facing industries, driven largely by gig and platform workers who were considered an unorganised workforce thus far.

The labour codes for the first time recognise gig and platform workers, including them under the ambit of social security. In addition, aggregators are also expected to contribute 1–2 percent of their annual turnover, capped at 5 percent of the amount paid to such workers, towards a social security fund for gig and platform workers.

“This represents a tangible financial commitment and some portion of this cost could ultimately be passed on to consumers,” said Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Partner at Khaitan & Co.

