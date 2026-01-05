A search for daily meaning: Building a purpose-driven career

In a rapidly shifting work landscape reshaped by technology and politics, one might think that finding purpose in our job has taken a backseat. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Deloitte’s latest global survey of Gen Zs and millennials shows that 90 percent of this demographic, which will account for 74 percent of the workforce by 2030, consider a sense of purpose to be important to their job satisfaction and well-being.

But how do we find purpose in our work and stay connected to our sense of purpose? And how do we make sense of our career choices if our purpose changes?

These were the main themes of a discussion we had with Axel Reinaud (MBA’97J), CEO and founder of carbon-capture firm NetZero, as part of the events around this year’s Global INSEAD Day. Together, we explored how to find one’s purpose at work, based on Winnie’s research on this topic, Antoine’s experience in career coaching, as well as Reinaud’s journey from global consulting to climate entrepreneurship.

Passion, competence and service

As my (Winnie’s) research shows, there’s no shortcut to finding meaning; we need to spend time reflecting on our work and ourselves if we want to move towards more purposeful careers. We can start by asking ourselves three simple but far-reaching questions:

What gives you joy? What are you good at? How do you want to serve humanity?

These questions will help you to identify the essential elements in purposeful work: passion, competence and service. If you can find a way to combine these three elements, you are on the path towards a purposeful career.

The five pillars of meaningful work

Going deeper, here’s a framework to help you identify your personal pillars of meaning:

Livelihood: achieving financial goals, supporting yourself and your family, improving your lifestyle Community: connecting with others, building and strengthening social bonds Recognition: receiving affirmation and validation from others Stimulation: developing yourself, learning new skills, growing personally and professionally Impact: serving, making a positive difference, contributing to a worthy cause

Of course, different pillars will matter more to different people. But structuring your thinking around these five pillars can help clarify decisions that might otherwise appear overwhelming.

And don’t rush the process. Some people have a clear goal, a sense of where and how they will find a purpose-driven career early in life. For others, purpose can develop slowly or, as Reinaud found, emerge unbidden after a successful and happy career elsewhere.

