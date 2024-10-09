How to achieve the promise of corporate purpose

Increasingly, innovation is being recognized as central to the pursuit of purpose and corresponding efforts to address diverse stakeholder interests
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, discussions of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues were becoming commonplace. In 2019, Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, famously issued a challenge to CEOs to pursue purpose, not just profit; and in August of that year, nearly 200 CEOs of the U.S. Business Roundtable signed a statement in favour of creating value for all stakeholders. And yet, as the pandemic fades into the rear-view mirror, our planet continues racing towards catastrophe, inequality of all forms is only widening and progress on diversity and inclusion has stalemated.
