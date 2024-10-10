There will always be market for premium cricket content: Venu Nair

Nair, president-global cricket of sports marketing agency Sportfive, on the primacy of top-level cricket for brands and how the International Masters League, a T20 franchise tournament featuring the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara and Jacques Kallis, among others, is poised to capture a global audience
In November, cricket will board a time machine as a stellar cast—comprising the likes of yesteryear legends Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara—will take to the field for a T20 franchise league. Christened the International Masters League (IML), the six-team tournament is the brainchild of Sunil Gavaskar and Tendulkar, and is being organised in collaboration with global sports marketing agency Sportfive. The first four matches will take place at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium beginning November 17, after which the tournament will hop to Lucknow before reaching Raipur for the final set of matches.