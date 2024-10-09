Rise to the top: The Mahindra Rise challenge

n the dynamic landscape of the business world, leadership is undergoing a profound transformation. The traditional notions of leadership—often linked to age, seniority, and experience—are evolving as a new generation of young leaders emerges. These individuals are not only making their mark but are also reshaping the essence of corporate leadership. This evolution is largely fueled by the digital transformation, ease of doing business, and technological advancement that permeate every industry, creating a demand for leaders who are adaptable and innovative.

These emerging leaders are forging their paths and steering family businesses toward new heights, reflecting a significant shift in how leadership is perceived and cultivated.At the forefront of this leadership evolution is the Mahindra Rise Challenge (MRC)—a premier platform designed to cultivate strategic thinking, innovation, and leadership among the brightest minds in India's business schools. Under the visionary guidance of Anand Mahindra, Chairman – Mahindra Group, this challenge has been established to inspire the next generation of business leaders. His strategic prowess and customer-centric approach have positioned Mahindra as a brand that not only adapts to change but also shapes it, aligning the company with the aspirations of a dynamic consumer base. The Mahindra Rise Challenge transcends the traditional competition framework; it is a platform that nurtures the leaders of tomorrow. Introduced to tap into the potential of India's business students, it encourages participants to tackle real-world challenges, providing creative and impactful solutions. Over the years, this challenge has evolved into one of the most anticipated events in India's business education circuit, drawing entries from top-tier schools and offering winners a chance to make a lasting impact. “The Mahindra Rise challenge is actually a concept that is a decade and a half in the making. We started a similar concept back in the early 2010s, which we used to call War Room. It provided a platform for students in our country's top B schools to demonstrate their fresh thinking, and it gave us a chance to find the best talent as well. Through Covid, that original platform went through a kind of metamorphosis and emerged last year as the Mahindra Rise Challenge,” shared Anand Mahindra, emphasising the challenge's broader purpose. “We are looking at it as a win-win between students and the organisation. For students, it gives them an opportunity to take an interesting business challenge and as a company, we get inputs from a completely outside standpoint with no biases” remarked Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra.At the heart of the Mahindra Rise Challenge is the Rise philosophy—an ethos that propels Mahindra to constantly push boundaries, redefine success, and inspire lasting change. This challenge embodies the values of innovation, resilience, and leadership, mirroring the broader goals of the Mahindra Group itself: not just to adapt to the future but to actively shape it. “We have deliberately kept it open, so that you can come up with ideas pertaining to any business that you think is meaningful or potentially outside oura current set of businesses as well. These are ideas that will be reviewed by senior leaders across the team and thereby give you a seat at the boardroom table to discuss your ideas” emphasised Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group, reinforcing the challenge's objectives.This year, the Mahindra Rise Challenge witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 480 entries from six of the country’s leading business schools: XLRI Jamshedpur, SPJIMR Mumbai, FMS Delhi, IIM Bangalore, IIM Ahmedabad, and JBIMS Mumbai. After a rigorous evaluation process, only 12 exceptional finalists advanced to the national stage. The journey began with a thorough selection process, where participants submitted one-page solutions. More than 50 participants advanced to the campus rounds, where they presented their innovative solutions to a panel of experts. These in-person presentations showcased the creativity and strategic thinking of the participants. The challenge tasked participants with identifying growth opportunities for the Mahindra Group. From hundreds of submissions, the competition culminated in a thrilling finale, where the 12 finalists presented their visionary solutions to a distinguished jury of Mahindra Group leaders, including: • Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra • Mohit Kapoor, Group Chief Technology Officer, Mahindra Group • Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, Mahindra Group • Raul Rebello, MD & CEO, Mahindra Finance • Asha Kharga, Executive Vice President - Group Customer & Brand, Mahindra Group • Ruzbeh Irani, President, Group Human Resources, Mahindra Group • Puneet Renjhen, EVP - Group Partnerships & Alliances Mahindra Group The atmosphere was electric as the finalists presented their bold solutions. Among them, two names rose to the top: Ananda Sarkar from SPJIMR Mumbai emerged as the National Winner, while Mihir Rajora from IIM Ahmedabad claimed the Campus Winner title. “The Mahindra Rice Challenge gives the students a big playground to choose from. They have a choice to pick up any of our businesses, deep dive into it and showcase their creativity, their innovation, their problem solving skills,” said Asha Kharga, Executive Vice President - Group Customer & Brand, Mahindra Group. “You can come up with pie in the sky ideas and you can make sure they reallycan vow people, but the practical application of those ideas is very important for theis group,” said Amarjyoti Barua, Group Chief Financial Officer, Mahindra Group.The Mahindra Rise Challenge has cemented its position as a launchpad for the next generation of business leaders. The Challenge provides future business leaders with an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with real-world challenges and contribute meaningful solutions. “Building a talent pipeline is one of the key priorities for the Mahindra Group. It starts with the young talent that we recruit from the top campuses across the country. Through the Mahindra Rise Challenge, we engage with the brightest minds at each of these campuses” said Ruzbeh Irani, President, Group Human Resources, Mahindra Group. Each participant not only gains experience but also a glimpse into what it means to be part of Mahindra’s vision for the future. For those who participate, the challenge offers an unparalleled platform to rise, innovate, and lead the change.