'There is a shift from collaborating with just the biggest creator to the right creator'

In the last four years, the number of digital content creators has burgeoned from 9.6 lakh in 2020 to 40.6 lakh in 2024, according to a report published by Qoruz. Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Snap have provided these creators the opportunities to share their content, collaborate with brands and generate revenue. Boundaries remain fluid, as creators share content and brand deals across platforms.

Snap, earlier known as Snapchat, has 250 million users in India, and globally has about 1 billion users every month. Last December, it introduced a monetisation programme for content creators and it came into effect in February this year. Although the company refused to disclose the number of content creators it has in India, Saket Jha Saurabh, director, head of content and AR partnerships, India, at Snap says it is a rapidly growing figure.

In a conversation with Forbes India, Saurabh talks about the evolution of the creator economy in India, how Snap stands out amid growing competition, and the safety of creators. Edited excerpts:

Q. How does Snap view the business of creators who are driving commerce on the platform?

Snap is a platform that is fundamentally for connecting with friends and family. We have built the ability for creators to leverage Snap: They can have both a private and a public experience on Snap. By creating a public profile, they can engage with their community, create content and scale their engagement. All major product categories are engaging with Snap creators, and a big reason for this is the popularity of the platform among Gen Z users.