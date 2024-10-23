What is driving the AI influencer trend?

A growing tribe of virtual influencers, generated using AI and 3D technology, is gaining ground in India, raking in as much marketing spend as human influencers do. Why are brands choosing to engage with them, and what are the ethical concerns?
She’s in Egypt one moment, and zooming off to space the next. She’s doing a ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ task underwater today, and starring in an action film tomorrow. She’s showing off her new smart glasses, a Met Gala 2024 couture look, even a traditional Onam sari—Meet Kyra, the influencer who doesn’t exist.
