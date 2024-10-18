I chose comedy because I really wanted some happiness in my life: Viraj Ghelani

Viraj Ghelani has over 1.2 million Instagram followers and a number of films lined up, but it is making people smile that makes him tick
Viraj Ghelani’s Instagram bio reads: “Content creator from SoBo—South Borivali.” Like his bio, his reels, too, are full of hilarious, everyday scenarios sprinkled with acting and a lot of wit. As we sit for a candid chat at a quiet office in Mumbai’s Andheri, an office boy brings us water and complains to Ghelani for not informing him about his arrival, and leaves shortly. “With guests he acts very civil, when we are alone, he perpetually pulls my leg,” says the 31-year-old content creator and actor from Mumbai.
