Nancy Tyagi: Here to inspire creativity and bring something authentic to the world

Nancy Tyagi, who shot to fame at the Cannes Film Festival this year for walking the red carpet in a self-stitched gown, is navigating the business of content creation with the aspiration of becoming a fashion designer
As a nine-year-old, Nancy Tyagi loved to play fashion designer to her Barbie dolls. She would creatively assemble scraps of fabric into their outfits. Little did she know that around 11 years later, in 2024, she would grace the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Barbie-doll-like self-stitched pink gown. “The love, respect, and appreciation I received from people was humbling. It was incredible to see that every design I created was met with such enthusiasm,” says Tyagi, who is ranked No 1 on India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list—a Forbes India-Goat study.
(This story appears in the 18 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India.)