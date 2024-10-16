Nancy Tyagi: Here to inspire creativity and bring something authentic to the world





As a nine-year-old, Nancy Tyagi loved to play fashion designer to her Barbie dolls. She would creatively assemble scraps of fabric into their outfits. Little did she know that around 11 years later, in 2024, she would grace the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Barbie-doll-like self-stitched pink gown. “The love, respect, and appreciation I received from people was humbling. It was incredible to see that every design I created was met with such enthusiasm,” says Tyagi, who is ranked No 1 on India’s Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list—a Forbes India-Goat study.





Behind The Glamour

(This story appears in the 18 October, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Her appearance at Cannes may have helped grow her popularity, but Tyagi has been creating content since 2020. Due to financial issues, Tyagi’s mother took up a job at a coal factory. “I realised in no time that the job was affecting my mother’s health. I wanted to help and earn money quickly, so I took on content creation as a way to share my passion for fashion and design,” recounts Tyagi. She started by recreating popular designs, but over time evolved into displaying her own designs.Back then, the toughest challenge was financial constraints. “Every aspect of making my outfits—from fabric to lace—required money, which I didn’t have. To overcome this, I would visit local markets and find affordable materials,” she explains. This approach has helped Tyagi set herself apart from most other creators in the category. Though it was tough, “it taught me resourcefulness and creativity”, she says. In the past four years, Tyagi has gained recognition within India’s fashion community thanks to her distinctive design sensibility.Brands love working with her too. The reason? “Consumers today crave raw and authentic storytelling. They relate to people who are closer to their roots and manage to outshine the others. The treatment and construct of her branded content are similar to her organic content, and hence resonate with her audience. This drives genuine engagement for associating brands,” notes Mrinil Mathur Rajwani, managing partner, Social Samosa Network. One such example is CaratLane. “Nancy’s inspiring journey as a self-taught designer made her the perfect fit for CaratLane’s #WearYourWins campaign. Her Cannes debut—where she wore CaratLane jewellery and a self-stitched outfit—epitomised the brand’s values of accessibility and self-expression,” says Jennifer Pandya, vice president marketing & brand.Rajwani explains, “They partnered with her at the right time and saw a massive spike in terms of reach and relevance. Then, they built on that association by onboarding her as the brand ambassador.” Brands such as Pilgrim, OnePlus, Sugar Cosmetics, Nivea and Ponds, among others, have also collaborated with her over the past few years.While her reels make it look flawless, it is not an easy task. The toughest part of her job is time management. She remarks, “I need to allocate time for brainstorming designs, actually making them, and then going through the entire process of shooting and editing. It can be extremely overwhelming, at times.” Yet, she finds joy in the design process. “I can easily spend 14 to 15 hours a day, just stitching and creating outfits, losing myself in the joy of the craft,” says the 20-year-old.What started as a passion project for her, now involves financials, especially when it comes to working with brands. This means social media analytics. “I accept that even if one of my videos doesn’t perform well, it doesn’t affect me. In those times, I often blame myself and question my ability to create appealing designs,” reckons Tyagi. But that’s also what pushes her to work harder.Content creation will continue to remain at the core, but Tyagi is all set to focus on establishing herself as a fashion designer now. She is exploring innovative ideas and pushing creative boundaries, which are both challenging and rewarding for her. This dream of establishing her own label, Tyagi says, “is not just about fashion, but also about crafting a meaningful legacy. I want my work to resonate with people, inspire creativity and bring something authentic to the world”.