WhatsApp and Amazon Prime Video aim to encash user attention

On June 16, WhatsApp announced it will begin inserting advertisements into its Status feature—the content stream where users share text, photos, and videos that vanish after 24 hours. Soon, users will see sponsored posts while scrolling through these updates. On June 17, Amazon Prime Video revealed that 4 to 6 minutes of ads per hour will be added to its content from that day itself, bringing about a major change in the viewing experience of paying subscribers.

These developments come at a time when WhatsApp is facing competition from platforms like Telegram, Viber and Signal, which offer more privacy-focussed features and customisation, and Amazon Prime Video is dealing with the skyrocketing costs of producing and acquiring high-quality original content, while battling stiff competition. In addition, WhatsApp has not been able to generate significant revenue for its parent company Meta (compared to its valuation of $19 billion at the time of its acquisition) from its earlier attempts at monetising different features.

In an attempt to cash in on the amount of time that users spend on their platforms, WhatsApp’s and Prime Video’s pivot towards advertising highlights how user attention is now being perceived not just as engagement, but as a monetisable asset. The challenge lies in how they navigate the fine balance between revenue generation and user experience.

“Eyeballs is the baseline for revenue for any media platform because that is a marker of attention. WhatsApp and Prime Video are looking to monetise this attention with advertising. This can become a sustainable revenue stream if they continue to build on their user base and provide end-to-end solutions for brands,” says Hitesh Rajwani, CEO, Social Samosa.

What’s behind the pivot?

WhatsApp’s and Amazon Prime Video’s move can be seen as part of a broader trend, which some call “enshittification” of the internet. Meaning, user-first platforms gradually become ad-first.