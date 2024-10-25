How companies can use ChatGPT to their advantage

ESSEC Professor researches how organizations adapt to change, like the kind of technological change artificial intelligence engenders. He shares his thoughts on how business and higher education can use these tools to their advantage
Everyone is talking about artificial intelligence large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT - with excitement and with a bit of trepidation, too. How will it change how we work and learn? How can we harness its power? And of course, the ever-present: and will it replace us?
Maciej Workiewicz, Associate Professor of Management at ESSEC, researches how organizations adapt to change, like the kind of technological change artificial intelligence engenders. He shares his thoughts on how business and higher education can use these tools to their advantage.